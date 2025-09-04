Bennerley Viaduct works aiming for Autumn completion despite ramp ‘crack’

Bennerley Viaduct’s new visitor centre and accessible ramp are set to both open in the Autumn despite works to fix a ‘crack’ in the ramp path.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The wider project at Broxtowe’s ‘Iron Giant’ involves the creation of a new visitor centre and a new accessible ramp up to the wrought iron viaduct.

The Grade II-listed landmark bridge sits over the River Erewash, near Awsworth, connecting Nottinghamshire to Derbyshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Known as The Iron Giant of the Erewash Valley, it was built in 1877 to 1878 by the Great Northern Railway to carry the Friargate Line from Nottingham to Derby and is the longest Victorian wrought iron viaduct in England – and one of two still standing.

Bennerley Viaduct visitor centre

Train usage of the bridge ceased in the 1960s, and it was derelict. However, the Friends of Bennerley Viaduct took over its care.

In 2022, the landmark was reopened to the public for walking, cycling and exploring.

Works on the new visitor centre on the Viaduct’s Eastern side – which will include a café, outdoor seating, bicycle parking and offer an educational setting – began this year and the centre is now nearing completion with the ‘kitting out’ being some of the last touches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Construction of a new accessible ramp up to the viaduct began last year, but a “narrow crack” appeared towards the top section in summer 2024.

Bennerley Viaduct ramp

Works to partially re-do this are still under way and Broxtowe Borough Council is aiming for both visitor centre and ramp to be open for public use by Autumn 2025.

Philip Watt, Kimberley Means Business Manager, told the local democracy reporting service (LDRS) “soil stability issues” were found after initial completion of the ramp, resulting in a “narrow crack appearing towards the upper section of the ramp on the path”.

He continued: “Although this crack began to close somewhat, we prioritised safety and worked with the contractor and the Friends of Bennerley Viaduct to begin re-mediation work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This has taken some time due to requiring new designs and suitable soil testing. The first ramp is being partially taken down and a new one constructed to new designs – we did not want to take chances, hence the rebuild.

“It is disappointing for both ourselves and the Friends of Bennerley Viaduct that this project has taken so long but we are working hard to complete the project and to provide what is going to be a great addition to the local leisure offer.”

On the autumn opening goal, Mr Watt said: “We are, at time of writing [September 1], still working towards an opening date of autumn this year.

“In construction projects one can never be 100 percent confident of an opening date for all manner of reasons but we are having weekly meetings [and] updates between all parties and keeping as close an eye as possible on the situation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council leader, Milan Radulovic (Brox Alliance) told the LDRS he hopes the two projects will make Bennerley Viaduct “more of a destination, rather than just a fleeting visit”.

He said: “It will generate the income to sustain associated businesses like cafés and bars in the area. It’s all part of a bigger picture to help regenerate our area.

“The ramp is there to enable a link, a physical link for people – particularly those who will find it difficult with mobility issues.”

Both the visitor centre and new ramp have been funded by the Kimberley Means Business funding pot which stood at just under £16.5 million and was awarded by the government.

The visitor centre is projected to cost £1.1 million.