Barrier plans to stop major fly-tipping problems within historic Sherwood Forest

Newark & Sherwood Council is looking at putting in place a public space protection order to restrict behaviour, resulting in fixed penalty notices for those who breach the order.

The public space protection order in this case would be a physical barrier preventing vehicle access to areas where fly-tipping is occurring.

The local authority said there has been ‘a long-term problem’ within Sherwood Forest and in the immediate area near to Deerdale Lane and Eakring Road, near Bilsthorpe.

Deerdale Lane, Sherwood Forest.

The fly-tipping ranges from small deposits of household waste to large deposits of trade waste. The council said the location is also known for the dumping of abandoned and stolen vehicles.

Matthew Finch, council director of environment and communities, said: “The area is used by many visitors to Sherwood Forest and the level of fly-tipping detracts from the natural beauty of the area, but also poses a risk to walkers, horse riders and cyclists.

“Public space protection orders are designed to promote responsible behaviour and to restrict behaviour that is anti-social.”

The power to make the order rests with local authorities, in consultation with Nottinghamshire Police.

Isolated

Mr Finch said: “The options for controlling fly-tipping in this location are limited.

“The ability to monitor the area and to catch fly-tipping taking place is difficult, due to the nature of the terrain and the isolated nature of the area.

“In the majority of cases, there is no evidence of where the waste has originated from, therefore no follow-up investigation can be undertaken.”

A physical barrier blocking vehicle access to the areas around Deerdale Lane/Eakring Road is also planned.

Access will be available for cyclists, horse riders and pedestrians.

Consultation is required before a decision on the idea is reached, including with the public, other local councils, and the police.

Councillors are being asked to support the consultation at a leisure and environment committee on Tuesday, January 25.

A further report setting out the results of the consultation will then be brought back to the committee.