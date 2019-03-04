Ashfield takeaway fined for food safety failure

An Ashfield takeaway has been fined for breaching food safety and hygiene regulations.

Kasa Miah will have to pay £3,450 in total, after food served at 1st Class Chicken, Sutton Road, Huthwaite, was found to not be protected from contamination.

Mr Miah admitted eight offences under food safety and hygiene regulations.

Mansfield Magistrates' Court found the takeaway failed to "protect food at all stages of production, processing and distribution against any contamination likely to render the food unfit for human consumption, injurious to health or contaminated in such a way that it would be unreasonable to expect it to be consumed in that state".

Mr Miah also admitted failing to supervise and instruct and/or train food handlers in their work and failing to put in place and train staff on hazard analysis principles. Staff were also not given adequate changing facilities.

The takeaway also failed to ensure articles, fittings and equipment with which food came into contact were effectively cleaned and failed to make adequate provision for the storage and disposal of food waste, non-edible by-products and other refuse.

Mr Miah, aged 49, of Goldfinch Close, Mansfield, was fined £1,500 and ordered to pay costs of £1,800 and a £150 surcharge.