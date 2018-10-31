Angry resident fears changes to waste disposal will cause rat infestation

The growing risk of a rat infestation has caused an angry Mansfield resident to take actions into his own hands.

Tim O’Sullivan, aged 55, lives in flats on Terrace Road, Mansfield, which are purpose-built for people aged 55 and over.

Bins issue MDC. Residents are complaining that their bins are not being collected properly and their provision for bins has been reduced by the council. Tim O'Sullivan

Tim has lived in his flat, which is one of 12, for five months, and while he loves the locality and conveniency of living in a tailored complex, he cannot get his head around the waste disposal system.

He said: “When this block was first created there was 12 blue bins and 12 green bins - one for each flat.

“To me that makes sense as it is like any other residency - one recycling and one household waste bin per house.

“However, Mansfield District Council decided it was a good idea to reduce it down to just five blue bins and seven green bins for the whole block.

“What on Earth are they thinking?

“You go down to the bins now and it is completely overflowing - it is a hygiene issue and it smells disgusting.”

Tim has also raised concerns about the process of collection, which he says is “unaccommodating” to residents in the block considering their age.

He added: “We have to move the overflowing bins to the front entrance because this is the only place where the bin lorries can access.

“Is this really fair on a group of over 55’s?

“Since I moved in I have been in touch with the council on many occasions trying sort this out, and they constantly say they’re ‘working on it’.

“However they really don’t seem to be trying.

“They have left me no choice but to take this public because it’s getting ridiculous.

“Sooner or later there will be rats hanging around and infesting the block, and from talking to other residents it’s clear I am not the only person who is concerned.”

Following Tim’s complaints the council was contacted in regards to the Terrace Road complex.

Mike Robinson, director of economic growth, said:“The council provides bins according to individual needs.

“In relation to residents at the council’s housing in Terrace Road, bin numbers ware previously deemed adequate.

“However, situations change all the time and it is reassessing the current situation to see if the number of bins should be altered.”