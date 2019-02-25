Almost 500 metres of rubbish dumped in Forest Town estate

Residents on a Forest Town estate have spoken of their “disgust” after almost 500 metres of rubbish was fly-tipped on their main road.

People living on The Avenues in Forest Town received a flier claiming to be from Mansfield District Council, which informed them there would be a “Saturday morning rubbish collection” from 10am until 12pm on Saturday, February 23.

The rubbish, on Main Avenue.

What resulted was rubbish dumped from top to bottom of Main Avenue. a 500 metre road which links Clipstone Road West with Newlands Road, and no scheduled collection.

Residents say the amount of rubbish left on Main Avenue “stank” and one even called the fire service because people had left gas canisters near flammable objects.

Amanda Abrahall, 26, and her partner Damian Kus, 36 - who called the fire service - live on Fifth Avenue and said they struggled to walk their two children up and down the road.

Amanda said: “I received the flier from someone in Mansfield District Council uniform to say they would be clearing up the narrow alleys on each side of the estate, as well as the collection.

The flier, claiming to be from Mansfield District Council.

“The clean up happened and I even helped them so I think this is the council’s scheme.

“However the amount of rubbish was absolutely disgusting and it stank so bad - people were putting dirty nappies and cat litter out for collection.

“There was that much of it on each side that when I was walking my kids up the street we had to walk on the road to avoid it all.

“Damian was the person who called the fire service because we saw a gas canister and thought it was a fire risk.”

Steven Grafton and wife Susan live on Ninth Avenue.

Steven said: “I didn’t know what to think, it was a complete fire hazard, it absolutely stank and nobody was there to collect it.

“I heard people were coming from Clipstone, Ollerton and Ravensdale when they heard nobody was collecting it.”

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service arrived at about 4pm and immediately organised with other agencies to collect the rubbish.

A spokesman said: “We were called at about 4pm on Saturday, February 23 to assess the amount of household waste that had been left on Main Avenue.

“When we arrived we noticed the rubbish was heavy on both sides of the road, with mattresses, furniture, lots of wood, plastic bags of clothes and gas canisters left on the side.

“The rubbish was top to bottom from the First Avenue down to the Ninth Avenue, spreading about 500 metres.

“If this was to catch alight it could possibly spread to cars and houses, which could have been very dangerous.

“We passed on our concerns to other agencies and by 7pm the clean up had started.”

Mansfield District Council has been contacted for a comment.

