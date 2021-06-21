Almost 400 volunteers sign up to Mansfield's Just Bin It! campaign

Just Bin It, which was the brainchild last October of community champion Stewart Rickersey and his wife Sharon, now has no fewer than 387 volunteers taking part in the drive to rid the district of rubbish.

The community-boosting initiative has been backed by Mansfield Rotary Club – which has handed out litter-pick tools to volunteers to clear litter from parks, roadsides, pavements, schools and more.

In fact, the project has been so successful that Warsop and Shirebrook; Kirkby; and Sutton Rotary Clubs are to set up similar schemes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mansfield Marians WI, who went to King’s Mill Reservoir and collected two bags of rubbish on their walk around the water.

Earlier this month Mansfield Rotary asked people to commit to a litter pick near their home as part of the Great British Spring Clean and post photographs of their work to social media to encourage others to come forward.

And the work of the volunteers was recognised by the club at a meeting on Tuesday, where they were thanked for their tireless support of the campaign.

Some volunteers also joined litter picks organised by parks friends groups and others, including one at Rufford Country Park, which was joined by several Just Bin It volunteers.

Among recent litter-pickers were members of Mansfield Marians WI, who went to King’s Mill Reservoir and collected two bags of rubbish on their walk around the water.