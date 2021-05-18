95 new homes could be built on derelict land off the A617 near Mansfield

Developer Romo Holdings has made the application to Newark & Sherwood District Council on the site to the west of Rufford Colliery Lane.

The land had been earmarked for industrial development, but applications had expired and developers now want to build homes.

A design and access statement from the developer states: “The application site is located to the south of the A617, adjoining the built-up area of the large, former mining village, adjacent to the defined Rainworth district centre.

Newark and Sherwood District Council will consider the application for 95 homes at Rainworth.

“The site, which equates to some 7.28 hectares, is comprised of poor quality grass and scrub land, and has likely been used historically in connection with the Rufford Colliery and/or the adjoining railway line, and part of the A617.

“Although the site is not previously developed, there is visual evidence that it was used potentially for excavation and/or tipping of materials from surrounding activities and consequently, this is not strictly a greenfield site either.”

Plans for industrial development on the site were first approved in 2007, but the applicant argues that it is not suitable for industrial and employment use because of its location, the significant cost of linking the area to the A617 and the availability of less constricted employment land in the surrounding area.

The applicant states that little interest has been shown in the land for industrial and employment purposes since the original application was first given the green light 15 years ago.

“The site is clearly in a highly sustainable location, and residential use would clearly constitute sustainable development, and would provide additional housing to meet both overall and affordable housing needs in the district.”

The applicant proposes a new junction of the A617 to allow access to and from the proposed development.

Houses would then be introduced on the land and a nearby public footpath leading into Rainworth village centre retained for pedestrians, the report states.

A face-to-face public consultation has not taken place due to the impact of Covid-19, but the developer says it has attempted to engage with local residents digitally and through leafleting and a dedicated website.

The application will be considered by council planners at a future date.