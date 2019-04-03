Enterprising Kirkby youngsters raise over £2000 for charity - and they're still going

An enterprising Kirkby youngster has stepped up her fundraising, and taken on 12 mile walk for charity.

Maisie Wood, aged 12, opened a stall on Pinxton Lane, Kirkby, in February to sell fresh eggs and bracelets in air of Prostate Cancer UK.

After smashing her fundraising target in the first week, Maisie, who attends Ashfield School in Kirkby, and her friend Ellie decided to take part in a “march for prostate” with her stepdad, Alan Mills, on March 30.

The march saw Maisie, Ellie and Alan walking 12 miles around Torside , Rhodeswood and Valehouse reservoirs in Derbyshire in one day .

Maisie's mum, Leanne Mills said: "Last half term they went to local businesses selling prostate badges and bracelets.

"The girls did another cake bake as well as selling the eggs every weekend and attended the local prostate support group in Sutton.

"Me and Ellie’s mum totalled the first quarter fundraising, which came to a massive £2610."

Leanne added: “It might not be that far for some, but I’m so proud of Maisie for pushing herself.”

“Maisie is really thoughtful and will go out of her way to help others.

“She’s just such a lovely young lady.”