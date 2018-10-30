Enter if you dare - Kirkby's most popular haunted house and maze opens for the fourth time

It’s a nice day for a fright wedding and you will be amazed at the horrors in store at the fourth annual hunted charity house in Kirkby.

Partners Kirsty Marriott, aged 29, and Rob Haynes aged 30, are no strangers to the Halloween and charity, raising over £400 to A Dollar for Dawson last year in their clown-themed event.

Ghosts and ghouls awaiting visitors to Southwell Lane, Kirkby on Halloween.

In all, more than £350,000 was raised to try to save two-year-old Dawson Wilcock who passed away in November next year, the Sutton tot had Hepatoblastoma, a rare liver cancer that affects one in a million children.

Now the couple who are set to be married next year are bringing back their famous horror maze and even have a zombie, made by Rob, wearing a actual wedding dress.

Kirsty, a mum-of-four, said: “I’ve already told Rob we aren’t having any zombies at our wedding next year.

“We had a bit of a clown theme last year but this year we are just trying to be scary.

Ghosts and ghouls awaiting visitors to Southwell Lane, Kirkby on Halloween.

“The front garden is zombie themed – one is wearing my sister’s wedding dress and one is dressed as a Egyptian mummy.”

Alongside the garden full of decorations – which took three full days to decorate – there is 12 halloween creatures, played by Kirsty and Rob’s family and friends.

Kirsty said the house on Southwell Lane will be scary but child friendly. She said: “We want to keep it so kids will go in. Usually it is mainly adults which go into the maze and try and convince the children to go in aswell.

“I know where everything is so it’s no good for me – I’m hoping it will be quite good. We always concentrate on the maze, I hope the kids will like it; my kids do. Putting up all of the decorations has been very tiring. All of my kids take help out; they don’t really have a choice but it will be nice that they can grow up and remember us doing this – it makes good memories.”

This year will raise money for The West Park Academy on Vernon Road where Kirsty’s children go to school.

Kirsty said: “They put their name forward when we said we were doing the haunted house again and we wanted to do it for a charity where we could see the money we raised make a change. The school said it will be raising money for IT equipment. Hopefully we will make quite a lot. I say every year that we are not doing it next year but more than likely we end up doing it again.”

The house is set to be open Wednesday October 31 , from 4pm, people attending are asked to make an donation on the day.