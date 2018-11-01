England player Harry Maguire’s signed shirt to be auctioned in Bolsover FC’s fundraiser for hospice

Bolsover Football Club is backing a charity which supports children, young adults and their families through the toughest of times.

Club chairman Ben Thomas was inspired to help Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice after a visit to its North Anston site.

The club, which shares a ground with Shirebrook Town FC, is planning an Elf Dash and auction of football merchandise, including a shirt signed by England player Harry Maguire.

Ben said: “Working with children is something close to my heart. I and my partner Christie, who is the club’s treasurer, have worked in care homes and special needs schools for nearly a decade. Other committee members at the club also do jobs that help to improve outcomes for children.

“We try to raise funds for Bluebell Wood at every home game through raffles and scratch cards.

“We fundraised for Bluebell Wood at the school I work at, so I decided to go and visit. The staff were so friendly. You could see they fully immerse themselves in the children and their families’ lives.”