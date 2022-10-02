News you can trust since 1952
The event involved police, firefighters and paramedics.

Emergency services tackle 'terror' incident at bus depot near Eastwood

Police, fire and ambulance staff flocked to a bus depot near Eastwood – to test the response to a terror attack.

By Jon Ball
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 3:16 pm

The live training exercise was staged at Trentbarton’s bus depot on Station Road, Langley Mill and involved armed and unarmed police, ambulance crews andfire fighters.

Emergency service personnel focused on how they would respond to a terrorist attack, an exercise similar to others carried out across the country and which was not conducted in response to any specific threat.

Jim Richardson, East Midlands Ambulance Service assistant director of emergency preparedness, resilience and response, said: “This exercise has been months in the planning and gives us chance to test exactly how we would respond in a situation like this alongside our blue light colleagues.

“Thank you to the residents of Langley Mill for their patience and to Trentbarton for allowing us to use their site.”

1. Briefing

Crews are briefed.

Photo: Steven Hatton

2. Treatment

A 'casualty' is treated.

Photo: Steven Hatton

3. Ready for action

Emergency services personnel are given directions.

Photo: Steven Hatton

4. Emergency exit

A 'casualty' is rescued from a bus.

Photo: Steven Hatton

Emergency servicesLangley MillEast Midlands Ambulance ServiceStation Road
