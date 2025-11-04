Warning after bird flu outbreak at popular Mansfield nature reserve

Cases of bird flu have been identified at Quarry Lane Nature Reserve

Residents are being asked to be vigilant to help stop the spread of bird flu after cases were detected at a popular Mansfield nature reserve.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mansfield District Council confirmed avian influenza (bird flu) had been identified in the Quarry Lane Local Nature Reserve area.

Resident are being asked to do their bit to stop the outbreak spreading.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council spokesman said: “To help reduce the spread of the disease and protect both wild and domestic birds, please do not touch or approach any sick or dead birds. If you see any dead wild birds, do not move them – please report any sightings to [email protected].

“We are working closely with Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA), Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) and the Environment Agency (EA) to monitor the situation and take all necessary measures to manage and contain the outbreak.

"Your co-operation is essential in helping to protect wildlife and prevent further spread.”

Advice to residents includes keeping dogs on leads near water bodies and areas where birds gather, avoiding feeding or handling wild birds and following any local signage or access restrictions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council spokesman added: “Please be aware that there may be a delay before dead birds can be removed. We understand this can be distressing to see, but please rest assured that this is being handled in line with national guidance and every effort is being made to manage the situation safely and promptly.”

Quarry Lane was designated as a Local Nature Reserve in 2004 because of its importance to wildlife and the community.

You can access the site from Nottingham Road, Matlock Avenue and Quarry Lane.