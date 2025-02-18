Update: Woman 'seriously injured' in King's Mill Hospital collision

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for information after a woman suffered serious injuries following a collision outside King’s Mill Hospital.

Officers were called to King’s Mill Hospital, Sutton, around 11.40am on Monday (February 17) following the incident in the drop off area.

A woman, aged in her 60s, had been involved in a collision with a car.

No arrests have been made and the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene to speak to officers.

Detective Constable Liah Lane, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our investigation into this incident is ongoing and the pedestrian involved remains in hospital with serious injuries.

“It is important anyone with any information or dashcam footage which could help with our inquiries gets in touch with police.

“Services at the hospital are not affected by the incident and I’d like to thank staff and visitors for their cooperation and patience while our investigations took place.”

Anyone with any information or relevant dashcam footage is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 208 of 17 February 2025, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.