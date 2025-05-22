UPDATE: Missing Mansfield Woodhouse children have been found
Three children who were reported missing from Mansfield Woodhouse have been found.
Brandon, Alice and Reece were last seen together on Wednesday, May 21 and police were concerned for their safety and launched a public appeal to find them.
And on their Facebook page, the police have now posted that Reece and Alice have been found.
And in the comments underneath, a poster announced that Brandon had also been found and ‘dropped off at home’.
