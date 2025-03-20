Three people hospitalised following A60 multi-vehicle collision near Mansfield

By Phoebe Cox
Published 20th Mar 2025, 15:56 BST

Four vehicles were involved in a collision close to Infield Lane, Norton.

Police were called to the A60 between Mansfield and Worksop at 2.35pm on Wednesday (March 19) following reports of a collision.

Three people were taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

The road was closed while investigations took place and police would like to thank motorists for their cooperation.

Anyone with any information, or relevant dashcam footage, should call police on 101, quoting incident number 364 of 19 March 2025.

