Taco 'bout recovery: New service launches in Langwith to help those affected by substance use

A new recovery space will open in Langwith this April to assist individuals affected by substance use in the community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhubarb Farm is launching the ‘Recovery Space’, a brand-new, welcoming hub for anyone affected by their own or someone else’s substance use.

It is located in the heart of Langwith at The Old Caretakers House, Langwith Parish Hall, on Portland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This safe and inclusive space provides support, activities, and community connection in a relaxed, non-judgmental environment.

Ben Sofield with volunteers from Rhubarb Farm in 2023.

Funded by Derbyshire Council as part of the GRID (Growing Recovery in Derbyshire) network, The Recovery Space aims to address a critical gap in support services by offering an alternative to traditional recovery models.

With a focus on people rather than programmes, the space will be shaped by the community itself, evolving to meet the needs of its users.

To celebrate this launch, Rhubarb Farm is hosting a special open day on Tuesday, April 1, with a fun and informal event: ‘Let’s TACO Bout Recovery’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will run from 10am-2pm, featuring a free taco for everyone who joins.

Ben Sofield, Rhubarb recovery lead and training officer, said: “This is about breaking down barriers.

“Too many people feel isolated in their recovery.

“We want to change that. Recovery Space is about bringing people together, offering support, and making recovery visible in our community.”

Starting Monday, April 8, ‘Recovery Space’ will be open Monday through Friday, offering a variety of services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Services include crisis support, relaxed counselling, access to affordable food, and therapeutic workshops.

To find out more about the weekly schedule and how to participate, visit: www.facebook.com/RhubarbFarmCIC.