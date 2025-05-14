Sutton gas leak under control after 30 homes evacuated
Emergency services were called to Stoneyford Road at 11.38am on Tuesday, (May 13), when the leak was reported.
Homes in Fisher Close, Carsic Lane, Stoneyford Road, and The Sycamores were evacuated due to public safety concerns and affected roads were cordoned off.
The situation was later deemed ‘under control’ as residents returned to their homes and roads were reopened.
Chief Inspector Jon Hewitt, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This incident led to the release of a large amount of potentially explosive gas.
“For that reason, the decision was taken to close local roads and evacuate residents from their homes.
“These are decisions that are not taken lightly, but public safety must always be our number one priority.”
The Chief Inspector expressed gratitude to local residents for their cooperation and understanding, and praised the emergency services personnel who have been in attendance.