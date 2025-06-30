Sutton forest in flames following 'heartbreaking' arson attack

Dramatic photos depict a forest surrounded by flames in an incident that the fire service has called ‘senseless and heartbreaking’ as they appeal for information from the public.

On Sunday (June 29) at 2.45am fire and rescue crews attended a large woodland and undergrowth fire in Brierley Forest Park, Sutton.

Residents affected by the smoke were encouraged to keep doors and windows closed.

As of 3.30am the incident was resolved, and crews returned to their stations.

Fire at Brierley Forest Park in Sutton. Image: Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Crews from Ashfield Fire Station, Warsop Fire Station, Eastwood Fire Station, Tuxford Fire Station, Blidworth Fire Station and Mansfield Fire Station were in attendance, including the service’s Polaris and wildfire specialist units.

A statement reads: “During the early hours of this morning, while most of us were asleep, six appliances including a wildfire unit responded to a fire at Brierley Forest.

“It is believed the fire was deliberately started.

“This is not just senseless — it’s heartbreaking. A beautiful forest has been damaged and wildlife habitat has been destroyed.

Photo of the fire as shared by Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.

“Fire crews and appliances were tied up, unable to respond to other potentially life-threatening emergencies.

“And the cost — both environmental and financial — is huge.

“If you saw anything suspicious or have any idea who might be responsible, please contact the police immediately.

“This is a serious crime, and our community deserves better.”