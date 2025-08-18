'Spark hope, not harm': Firefighters extinguish 'diabolical' tree stump fire at Sutton park

“Spark hope, not harm” – firefighters from Ashfield successfully extinguished a ‘diabolical’ fire at tree stump in Sutton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call about a tree stump on fire on Riley Avenue, Sutton, at 6.40pm on Sunday, (August 17).

A spokesperson for the service confirmed that one crew from Ashfield attended the incident and extinguished the fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a Facebook post from Ashfield Fire Station, at www.facebook.com/AshfieldFire, a station spokesperson shared: “Our firefighters were called to a children’s park where someone had deliberately set a tree stump on fire.

Firefighters from Ashfield successfully extinguished a ‘diabolical’ fire at tree stump in Sutton. Image: NFRS.

“Moses’ burning bush was biblical – a sign of God’s presence.

“This one? Purely diabolical.

“Why endanger a place where kids play and families gather? Let’s spark hope, not harm.”