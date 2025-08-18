'Spark hope, not harm': Firefighters extinguish 'diabolical' tree stump fire at Sutton park
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call about a tree stump on fire on Riley Avenue, Sutton, at 6.40pm on Sunday, (August 17).
A spokesperson for the service confirmed that one crew from Ashfield attended the incident and extinguished the fire.
In a Facebook post from Ashfield Fire Station, at www.facebook.com/AshfieldFire, a station spokesperson shared: “Our firefighters were called to a children’s park where someone had deliberately set a tree stump on fire.
“Moses’ burning bush was biblical – a sign of God’s presence.
“This one? Purely diabolical.
“Why endanger a place where kids play and families gather? Let’s spark hope, not harm.”