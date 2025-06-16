Sherwood Pines fire: Residents urged to stay safe as temperature increases
Following a forest fire at Sherwood Pines, residents are being urged to stay safe this summer as temperatures rise.
On Sunday (June 15) firefighters from Edwinstowe Fire Station, Warsop Fire Station, Tuxford Fire Station, Eastwood Fire Station and Worksop Fire Station attended a fire in the open at Sherwood Pines near Kings Clipstone.
Around 4,000 square meters of forestry and undergrowth was well alight and with help from the Polaris and new Small Fire Units, the fire was extinguished quickly.
As the community braces for a hot week, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service has issued a reminder to stay safe outdoors:
- Pack a picnic instead of a BBQ
- Dispose of cigarettes appropriately
- Take your rubbish with you
For regular updates from the service, visit: www.facebook.com/NottsFRS.