Roads closed as emergency services attend gas leak in Ashfield
Residents are being advised to close windows and doors following a gas leak in Ashfield.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Due to the wind, residents on Fisher Close are experiencing a strong smell of gas. We advise for all local residents to keep their doors and windows closed during this time.
“We are working on scene with partner agencies to resolve this incident, and supporting Nottinghamshire Police with evacuations. We will also support Cadent Gas once they arrive on scene.
“Thank you for your cooperation.”