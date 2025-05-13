Roads closed as emergency services attend gas leak in Ashfield

By Kate Mason
Published 13th May 2025, 14:34 BST
Residents are being advised to close windows and doors following a gas leak in Ashfield.

Firefighters are currently in attendance at the gas leak on Stoneyford Road, Sutton in Ashfield.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Due to the wind, residents on Fisher Close are experiencing a strong smell of gas. We advise for all local residents to keep their doors and windows closed during this time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are working on scene with partner agencies to resolve this incident, and supporting Nottinghamshire Police with evacuations. We will also support Cadent Gas once they arrive on scene.

“Thank you for your cooperation.”

Related topics:Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue ServiceAshfieldSutton
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice