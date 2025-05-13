Roads closed as emergency services attend gas leak in Ashfield

Residents are being advised to close windows and doors following a gas leak in Ashfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters are currently in attendance at the gas leak on Stoneyford Road, Sutton in Ashfield.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Due to the wind, residents on Fisher Close are experiencing a strong smell of gas. We advise for all local residents to keep their doors and windows closed during this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are working on scene with partner agencies to resolve this incident, and supporting Nottinghamshire Police with evacuations. We will also support Cadent Gas once they arrive on scene.

“Thank you for your cooperation.”