Police remain at scene of Ashfield gas leak after 30 homes were evacuated

Police remain at the scene of a gas leak after roads were closed and 30 homes evacuated.

Emergency services were called to Stoneyford Road at 11.38am when the leak was reported. Homes in Fisher Close, Carsic Lane, Stoneyford Road and The Sycamores were evacuated over fears for public safety. Some restrictions have now been lifted, but a cordon remains in place in the Fisher Close area. Work is ongoing by partner agencies to repair the leak. Chief Inspector Jon Hewitt, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This incident led to the release of a large amount of potentially explosive gas. “For that reason, the decision was taken to close local roads and evacuate residents from their homes. “These are decisions that are not taken lightly, but public safety must always be our number one priority. “I am grateful to local residents for their cooperation and understanding, and to the many emergency services personnel who have been in attendance all afternoon.”