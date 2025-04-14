Police officers working with firefighters to determine cause of fatal explosion in Nottinghamshire town
Emergency services were called to John Street at 7.39pm on April 12 after an explosion inside a house and a major incident was declared.
The body of a man, aged in his 50s, was later discovered in the wreckage. Despite the best efforts of the responding emergency services, he died at the scene.
A large number of people who were evacuated from properties in the area are currently being supported by Bassetlaw District Council and Nottinghamshire County Council.
The local authority has supported those who can to return to their homes.
Members of the public who have been displaced are being provided with support and emergency accommodation overnight and into tomorrow.
Officers are continuing to investigate to establish the cause of the explosion.
The family of the man who died at the scene have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
One other person was taken to hospital with minor injuries and has since been discharged.
The terraced home was destroyed by the explosion and two neighbouring properties have partially collapsed. Eight other properties and 20 cars were damaged by debris in the blast.
Everyone else who may have been in the area at the time has since been accounted for.
Chief Inspector Clive Collings, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I want to reassure our community in Worksop that we are doing everything we can this evening to support residents.
“Officers are working at pace with Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service to determine the cause of this tragic incident.
“There will be an increased police presence in the area and a cordon and road closures will remain in place overnight and into tomorrow morning.
“This is a large scene that will take some time to clear, and I want to thank residents for their patience and understanding.
“Anyone with concerns is encouraged to contact us on 101 or speak with an officer on the cordon."
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 612 of 12 April 2025.
