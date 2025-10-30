Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service give Bonfire Night safety advice
The Service is working closely with local partners to help prevent fires and reduce the risk of injury or emergency incidents during the festivities.
Group Manager of Community Safety and Engagement, Richard Leighton, said: "Bonfire night should be a time for safe celebrations, not emergency response. We’re working closely with our partners to help prevent fires and keep our communities of Nottingham and Nottinghamshire safe.
“Misusing fireworks not only puts lives at risk but also diverts vital emergency resources away from those who may truly need them. We urge everyone to enjoy the festivities responsibly and attend organised events.”
To support safe celebrations follow these safety messages:
When disposing of fireworks, ensure they're out. Soak them in water, ensure they're put in a bag, and bin them
Always follow safety instructions
If you're using fireworks at home, let your neighbours know - perhaps use low-noise fireworks
Consider attending a public display - this is always the safest thing to do
Only purchase fireworks from reputable retailers and ensure packaging has the UKCA or CE mark
Keep fireworks and sparklers locked away from children and animals
If lighting a bonfire, ensure it is well away from sheds, fences, and trees
Always keep a bucket of water nearby in case of emergencies
NFRS encourages everyone to consider attending organised displays, which are generally safer and more enjoyable for all.
For more information click here