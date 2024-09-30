Motorcyclist dies following crash in Ravenshead
Emergency services were called to reports of a crash involving a small blue motorbike and a dark blue/black BMW car on the A60 Mansfield Road just after midnight on Monday (30 September).
Police confirmed the motorcyclist, aged in his 30s, died at the scene of the crash.
The road has been closed between Larch Farm crossroads and the Newstead Abbey turn-in to allow investigation work to take place.
Police officers have advised drivers to continue to avoid the area if at all possible.
Speaking about the incident Detective Constable Emma Temple, of Nottinghamshire Police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “This is a tragic incident and we are currently working to understand the full circumstances.
“As part of our ongoing inquiries we are urging any motorists who were in the area around the time of the crash to contact us with any information that they think could help our investigation.
“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have captured either of the vehicles involved on dashcam footage.
“Any information – no matter how small it may seem – could help us to better understand the circumstances around this incredibly sad case.”
Anyone with any information about the collision or about the vehicles involved in the incident is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 8 of 30 September 2024.
