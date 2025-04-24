Mansfield flat fire: Firefighters out helping residents as investigation into fatal blaze continues
Firefighters from Mansfield, Ashfield and Edwinstowe Fire Station attended the incident at Park Avenue in the early hours of April 21 after residents of another flat saw smoke issuing through the stairwell.
The fire was found to be in the basement of the building, where sadly, a man in his 70s was also found.
Posting on its Facebook page, Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service said: “We are still working with partners to identify the cause of this fire.
"Firefighters from Mansfield Fire Station and Edwinstowe Fire Station are in the area today (Thursday) and tomorrow (Friday) on Park Avenue, Edgar Avenue, Woodhouse Road, Park Court, Clipstone Avenue, The Park, Windmill Lane, Nursery Street and Oak Street to give reassurance and fire safety advice to the local community.”
