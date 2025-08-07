Mansfield and Ashfield fire crews tackle flat fire in town centre

Firefighters from Mansfield and Ashfield were among crews mobilised to Mansfield town centre to deal with the flat fire above some shops.

Crews from Mansfield, Ashfield, Edwinstowe, Warsop and London Road fire stations were called to the incident on Regent Street on August 5.

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service later posted on its Facebook page that the incident was a number of small seats of fire in a derelict flat above several shops that were quicly dealt with by the fire crews.

They added that there were no reported injuries.