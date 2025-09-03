Man in hospital after crash closed A60 between Mansfield and Ravenshead
A man is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash between a van and a lorry earlier today (Wednesday).
On their Facebook page, Nottinghamshire Police, confirmed: “Officers were called to Nottingham Road at 8.33am today after a collision between a van and a lorry.
"A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.”
Officers closed the A60 in both directions for several hours while they attended the scene.
Nottinghamshire fire crews, including one from Mansfield, a lso attended.
The road was re-opened earlier this afternoon and investigations into the incident are ongoing.