Man in hospital after crash closed A60 between Mansfield and Ravenshead

By John Smith
Published 3rd Sep 2025, 17:54 BST
Updated 3rd Sep 2025, 18:01 BST
A man is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash between a van and a lorry earlier today (Wednesday).

The accident happened on the A60 Nottingham Road between Mansfield and Ravenshead.

On their Facebook page, Nottinghamshire Police, confirmed: “Officers were called to Nottingham Road at 8.33am today after a collision between a van and a lorry.

"A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

The A60 was closed for several hours between Mansfield and Ravenshead following the accident. Photo: Nottinghamshire Policeplaceholder image
The A60 was closed for several hours between Mansfield and Ravenshead following the accident. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Officers closed the A60 in both directions for several hours while they attended the scene.

Nottinghamshire fire crews, including one from Mansfield, a lso attended.

The road was re-opened earlier this afternoon and investigations into the incident are ongoing.

