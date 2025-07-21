Man in hospital after collision between motorbike and car in Underwood

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision with a car.

Emergency services were called to Alfreton Road in Underwood, shortly before 8pm on Sunday, July 20.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 30s, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

The road was closed for the remainder of the night and the first part of the next morning but has now re-opened.

DC Andrew Fawcett, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a very serious incident and we are working hard to establish exactly what happened in the moments leading up to this collision.

“I’d like to thank drivers for their patience while our investigations take place.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 609 of 20 July.