Man dies in Mansfield flat fire
Firefighters from Mansfield, Ashfield and Edwinstowe Fire Station attended the incident at Park Avenue, Mansfield, in the early hours of this morning (Monday 21 April).
Emergency services were called to the fire at 12.42am after residents of another flat saw smoke issuing through the stairwell.
The fire was found to be in the basement of the building, where sadly, a man in his 70's was also found.
A joint investigation between Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service (NFRS) and Nottinghamshire Police is still ongoing to determine the cause.
NFRS Group Manager, Leigh Holmes, said: "We would like to send our sincere condolences to the gentleman's friends and family at this incredibly sad time.
"We will continue to work with our partners to establish the cause of this fire, and in the coming days we will ensure to visit local residents to offer them reassurance and fire safety advice."
