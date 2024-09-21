M1 crash: Arrest made after man dies in fatal accident at Annesley
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Emergency services were called to a collision between a lorry and a car south of junction 27 at 4.04am on Saturday, September 21.
A 27-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers have arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drug-driving.
He has been bailed pending further inquiries.
The motorway remained shut between junctions 26 and 28 for 12 hours while investigations took place.
Detective Constable Christopher Taylor, of Nottinghamshire Police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with this man’s family and his loved ones at an incredibly distressing time.
“They are being supported by specially trained officers.
“Our investigation into the causes of the collision are at a very early stage and I would urge anyone who witnessed the incident or with relevant dashcam footage to get in touch.”
Anyone who can assist should call police on 101, quoting incident number 108 of 21 September 2024, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.