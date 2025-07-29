Lanes closed on M1 after vehicle fire
Drivers are being warned of delays after a vehicle fire has led to the closure of two lanes of the M1.
National Highways is reporting that the incident, between junctions 27 and 26 of the M1 southbound, is leading to a build up of traffic and delays for drivers heading south
They are warning of long delays, with normal traffic conditions not expected until around noon today.
The incident has been caused by a vehicle fire
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.