The man in his 50s, named locally as Dave Howard, lost his life following the incident in John Street, Worksop.

Emergency services were called to John Street at 7.39pm on April 12 after an explosion inside a house and a major incident was declared.

Around 50 people from 35 properties were evacuated and one other person was taken to hospital with minor injuries and has since been discharged.

The terraced home was destroyed by the explosion and two neighbouring properties have partially collapsed. Eight other properties and 20 cars were damaged by debris in the blast.

Officers are continuing to investigate to establish the cause of the explosion.

