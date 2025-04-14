A man has died in a house explosion that wrecked multiple properties and led to dozens of evacuations. Homes in John Street, Worksop, Nottinghamshire, were evacuated and emergency services were called to the scene just before 20:00 BST on Saturday.A man has died in a house explosion that wrecked multiple properties and led to dozens of evacuations. Homes in John Street, Worksop, Nottinghamshire, were evacuated and emergency services were called to the scene just before 20:00 BST on Saturday.
A man has died in a house explosion that wrecked multiple properties and led to dozens of evacuations. Homes in John Street, Worksop, Nottinghamshire, were evacuated and emergency services were called to the scene just before 20:00 BST on Saturday.

IN PICTURES: Aftermath of devastating fatal Worksop house explosion

By Kate Mason
Published 14th Apr 2025, 14:15 BST
These images reveal the true scale and sheer horror of a suspected gas explosion that left one man dead and caused untold damage to a Worksop neighbourhood.

The man in his 50s, named locally as Dave Howard, lost his life following the incident in John Street, Worksop.

Emergency services were called to John Street at 7.39pm on April 12 after an explosion inside a house and a major incident was declared.

Around 50 people from 35 properties were evacuated and one other person was taken to hospital with minor injuries and has since been discharged.

The terraced home was destroyed by the explosion and two neighbouring properties have partially collapsed. Eight other properties and 20 cars were damaged by debris in the blast.

Officers are continuing to investigate to establish the cause of the explosion.

The terraced home where the explosion happened was destroyed and two neighbouring houses had partially collapsed, with eight other properties and 20 cars damaged by debris.

1. Tragedy

The terraced home where the explosion happened was destroyed and two neighbouring houses had partially collapsed, with eight other properties and 20 cars damaged by debris. Photo: Tom Maddick / SWNS

Photo Sales
On Sunday, police confirmed the body of a man, in his 50s, had been found in the wreckage while another person was taken to hospital with minor injuries and later discharged.

2. Shocking

On Sunday, police confirmed the body of a man, in his 50s, had been found in the wreckage while another person was taken to hospital with minor injuries and later discharged. Photo: Tom Maddick / SWNS

Photo Sales
Scene of a gas explosion at a house in John Street, Worksop.

3. Aerial shot

Scene of a gas explosion at a house in John Street, Worksop. Photo: Tom Maddick / SWNS

Photo Sales
A community is united in grief following a fatal explosion in John Street, Worksop.

4. Grief

A community is united in grief following a fatal explosion in John Street, Worksop. Photo: Tom Maddick / SWNS

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WorksopJohn StreetEmergency services
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice