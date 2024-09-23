Flood alert for River Maun as Mansfield, Clipstone, Edwinstowe, and Ollerton at risk
Consequently, the risk of flooding remains.
Areas most at risk are low-lying agricultural land and roads around Mansfield, the Sherwood Forest Caravan Park at Clipstone, Edwinstowe, Ollerton, Whitewater Lane at Whitewater Bridge and West Drayton.
Further heavy rainfall is forecast over the next 48 hours with river levels expected to remain high until September 25.
According to government updates, the situation is being monitored.
See check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/target-area/034WAF430 for more details.
Residents are advised to avoid using low-lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low-lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.
To check the status of road closures online, please visit the One Network live map.
This message will be updated by 10am on September 24 or as the situation changes.
Flood alert area: River Maun in Nottinghamshire including Mansfield, Edwinstowe, Ollerton and Milton.
