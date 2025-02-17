Fire service respond to 'serious' house fire in Clipstone area
On Sunday (February 16) Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to a serious house fire in Kings Clipstone, with crews from Edwinstowe, Warsop, and Mansfield at the scene.
According to an update shared by the service at www.facebook.com/NottsFRS, they received the call at 3.17pm as fire crews from Edwinstowe, Warsop, and Mansfield responded to a ‘serious’ house fire.
A fire investigation has started in daylight to determine the cause.
Crews will be in the Clipstone area over the following days to provide community reassurance and give fire safety advice.
