Drivers warned of delays after M1 crash on motorway near Mansfield
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Drivers face delays on the M1 this morning, after a crash involving a car has led to the closure of one of the lanes of the motorway near Mansfield.
National Highways says the incident, on the M1 northbound between junctions J28 A38 (Alfreton / Mansfield) and J29 A617 (Chesterfield / Mansfield) is causing delays.
The incident has also led to congestion to the A38. Normal traffic conditions are not expected to return before 10.30am this morning.
Further south on the M1 there are also long delays and one lane closed due to accident on M1 Southbound at J24 A453 Ashby Road (Nottingham South / East Midlands Airport).
There are currently delays of 20 minutes against expected traffic here,
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.