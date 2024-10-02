Drivers facing hour-long delays on M1 near Mansfield due to police incident

By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 2nd Oct 2024, 07:36 BST
Drivers are being warned of delays of around an hour on the M1 near Mansfied this morning, due to a police incident.

National Highways says that the incident, on the M1 northbound between junctions J28 A38 (Alfreton / Mansfield) and J29 A617 (Chesterfield / Mansfield), has left queuing traffic after police closed two lanes of the motorway.

The event is expected to clear between 9:15am and 9:30am this morning, with delays of one hour against expected traffic.

Drivers in Chesterfield also face delays getting to junction 29, with delays on the A617 bypass this morning

Traffic is heavier than normal on the A617 Eastbound before M1 J29. Travel time is 20 minutes.

Police have closed two lanes of the M1 leading to long delays

Police have closed two lanes of the M1 leading to long delays

