Dashcam appeal after serious collision in Mansfield Woodhouse

Police are appealing for information and dashcam footage following a serious collision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to New Mill Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, at 10.45pm on Saturday (July 5) following reports of a collision between a car and a van.

A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving in connection with the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He and a woman, who were inside the car, a black Renault Laguna, were taken to hospital with serious injuries where they remain.

Police are appealing for information and dashcam footage following a serious collision. Image: Nottinghamshire Police.

The male driver of the white Vauxhall Movano van also remains in hospital while two children who were inside the vehicle have now been discharged.

The road was closed while officers carried out extensive investigations and a number of witnesses have been spoken to.

However, investigators believe there may be people with information, or dashcam footage, who have not yet come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable Liah Lane, of the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who was driving along New Mill Lane or surrounding roads around this time.

“They may have seen something, or have recorded footage from their vehicle, which could assist with our inquiries to discover exactly what happened.

“Likewise, any pedestrians in the area at the time who witnessed either of these vehicles in the moments before the incident should get in touch.”

If you can assist, call 101, quoting incident 749 of 5 July 2025, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.