Crews respond to fire near West Notts College on Derby Road
Crews have responded to a fire near West Notts College on Derby Road.
Ashfield Fire Station, with an update on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AshfieldFire, shared that crews responded to a ‘fire in the open’ on Derby Road in Mansfield near West Nottinghamshire College.
A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to reports of a fire in the open on July 1 at 4.20pm on Derby Road, Mansfield.
“Crews from Ashfield, Blidworth and Hucknall attended – with Eastwood attending with their wildfire unit.”
Drivers were urged to slow down around the Derby Road area close to West Notts College.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.