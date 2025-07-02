Crews respond to fire near West Notts College on Derby Road

By Phoebe Cox
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 10:56 BST
Crews have responded to a fire near West Notts College on Derby Road.

Ashfield Fire Station, with an update on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AshfieldFire, shared that crews responded to a ‘fire in the open’ on Derby Road in Mansfield near West Nottinghamshire College.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to reports of a fire in the open on July 1 at 4.20pm on Derby Road, Mansfield.

“Crews from Ashfield, Blidworth and Hucknall attended – with Eastwood attending with their wildfire unit.”

Drivers were urged to slow down around the Derby Road area close to West Notts College.

Related topics:EastwoodMansfieldNottinghamshire Fire and Rescue ServiceDriversFacebook

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice