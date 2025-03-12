Ashfield crews join forces with Derbyshire to tackle M1 lorry fire

Ashfield crews responded to a lorry fire on the M1, joining firefighters from Chesterfield and Alfreton after reports of a plume of smoke near Tibshelf.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire crews were called to a fire involving an HGV on the northbound side of the motorway between junctions 28 and 29, near Tibshelf, at 08.48am on Wednesday, March 12. The lorry was carrying beauty products.

Lanes had to be closed while fire and rescue crews safely dealt with the fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fire crews from Chesterfield, Alfreton, Clay Cross, and Ashfield continued to dampen the scene while motorists experienced delays due to road closures.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The fire involving a lorry on the M1 northbound between junction 28 and junction 29, near to Tibshelf Services, is now out.”