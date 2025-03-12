Ashfield crews join forces with Derbyshire to tackle M1 lorry fire
Fire crews were called to a fire involving an HGV on the northbound side of the motorway between junctions 28 and 29, near Tibshelf, at 08.48am on Wednesday, March 12. The lorry was carrying beauty products.
Lanes had to be closed while fire and rescue crews safely dealt with the fire.
Fire crews from Chesterfield, Alfreton, Clay Cross, and Ashfield continued to dampen the scene while motorists experienced delays due to road closures.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The fire involving a lorry on the M1 northbound between junction 28 and junction 29, near to Tibshelf Services, is now out.”