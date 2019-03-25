Electrical fire causes power outage in Kirkby

Residents in parts of Kirkby were left without power last night, March 24, after a fire engulfed a small electrical sub station.

Firefighters were called to the scene at St Andrews Street, Kirkby, at about 10.10pm after reports that the sub station had caught fire.

Credit: Jess Hover.

Electricity had to be cut while the fire was extinguished by two crews from Ashfield Fire Station.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Last night 2 crews from Ashfield responded to a fire inside an electrical sub station in St Andrews Street, Kirkby.

"Time of call was 10.10pm and it looks like the cause was a fault in the equipment.

"Crews prevented the fire from spreading until the power inside the sub station had been isolated.

"Once the power had been cut off crews used one hose reel jets, one main jet and foam to extinguish the fire."

Areas in surrounding streets had a power outage while the fire was extinguished by firefighters.

Western Power Distribution, the company which supplies electricity to St Andrews Street, has been contacted for an update into the fire.