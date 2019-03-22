Eight month old Notts pup has been searching for a home for two months

An eight month old puppy who is being looked after by Jerry Green Dog Rescue has been searching for his forever home for two months.

Jackson, a young lurcher, is "full of character" and is currently living at the rescue's branch in Blidworth.

Jackson.

A spokesman from the rescue said: "Jackson is eight months old and loves everyone, he is a typical young Lurcher, very inquisitive and wants to learn about the world he lives in, therefore he is looking for a home that has time to invest in his ongoing socialisation and basic training.

"He would also love a home that is quite rural, where he cannot hear traffic noise because he does find this quite scary.

"He would like to be the only pet in the home with dog friends that he can meet up with every now and then.

"He loves to zoom around, so a large secure garden would be heaven for him. Jackson could live with children over the age of 14."

If you think that you are Jackson's perfect match, then please get in contact with the Nottinghamshire Centre on: 01623792886 or email Notts@jerrygreendogs.org.uk.