Edwinstowe boy gets on his bike to help hospital which saved his life as a baby

An eight-year-old boy from Edwinstowe and his father are taking part in Nottinghamshire’s biggest cycling event in aid of the Neonatal Unit which saved the boy’s life as a baby.

Lucas Edwards and his dad, Luke Bend, are taking part in Cycle Live to raise money for the Big Neonatal Appeal for Nottingham’s Neonatal Units.

Dad Luke explained: “Lucas was born with neuroblastoma.

“The doctors knew immediately that something was wrong.

“We were rushed to Intensive Care at Queen’s Medical Centre and, four days later, we were told that Lucas had neuroblastoma. He had a tumour in his liver the size of his head.

“Lucas spent his first four weeks of life in hospital having intensive treatments, which included eight blood transfusions and chemotherapy.

“He lost half of his bodyweight and his hair, but he is such a fighter.

“Lucas is now eight years old and doing incredibly well, and he wants to do something to help other poorly children, so we’re taking part in Cycle Live together.”

Cycle Live takes place on Sunday June 23 and Nottingham Hospitals Charity’s Big Appeal is the official three-year charity partner for the event, which is organised by Nottingham-based Perfect Motion.

The Big Appeal is raising money for Nottingham Children’s Hospital, which includes Nottingham’s two Neonatal Units, to provide enhanced facilities, equipment and research for young patients and their families.

Lucas and dad Luke took part in the last year’s Cycle Live, raising over £500 and crowning Lucas the Top Young Charity Fundraiser for the event.

The pair enjoyed it so much they decided to take on the challenge again this year and have already beaten last year’s fundraising total.

Alison Hayward, Community Fundraising Manager at Nottingham Hospitals Charity, said: “We were all so moved when we met Lucas at last year’s event. He’s such a brave young boy and it is very thoughtful of him to want to raise money to help other young babies in hospital. The fact that he wants to take part again this year, and raise even more money to help others, is truly inspiring.

“We hope Lucas and his dad enjoy taking part in Cycle Live again this year. We’re extremely grateful for the money they have raised for the Big Neonatal Appeal – it will make a real difference to other babies and families who find themselves in hospital.”

Participants can still sign up for this year’s Cycle Live and can choose between a 25, 50, 75, 100 or 125 mile route. Nottingham Hospitals Charity has a limited number of free places available to participants who commit to raise £150 or more in sponsorship.

Riders who raise £100 or more will be entered into a prize draw to win a £150 gift voucher, donated by Rutland Cycling.

To sponsor Lucas and Luke, visit here





