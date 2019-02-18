Young Cherubs learn about the law with PCSOs

Children at Pleasley’s Cherubs Nursery have been learning about the law during a visit from the village’s PCSOs.

The young cherubs, aged between two and four, were visited by the neighbourhood officers on a ‘people who help us’ tour.

Eddie Crouch in police uniform.

During the visit the youngsters got to try on some uniform and were encouraged to say hello to PCSOs if they see them in the street.

Nikki Wilkinson, nursery manager, said: “We have had a visit from three local PCSO’s who have come to support us with our topic People who help us.

“The PCSOs spoke to the children about their role and if they see them on the street feel free to give them a wave or high five!

“The children were able to try on some uniform, sit in the police car and we even got to hear the siren.”

High fives all around for the PCSOs and Cherubs.

The PCSOs, Romek, Tom and Yvonne, said they “loved meeting” the young Cherubs.

The Cherubs pictured with the PCSOs.

Manager Nikki Wilkinson with T-anna Martin and Isabelle Stevens

The Cherubs listening to the PCSOs.