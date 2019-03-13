These are all the Mansfield schools that require improvement, according to Ofsted
These are all the schools in the Mansfield area that have been rated as Inadequate or Require Improvement by Ofsted.
Inspectors visit schools and then award them ratings of either outstanding, good, requires improvement or inadequate. You can find all the latest reports here.
1. Eastlands Junior School
Requires improvement. Latest report - February 1, 2019
2. Berry Hill Primary School
Requires improvement. Latest report - December 19, 2017
3. Healdswood Infant and Nursery School
Requires improvement. Latest report - March 28, 2018
4. King Edward Primary School
Requires improvement. Latest report - January 9, 2019
