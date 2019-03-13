Mansfield area schools

These are all the Mansfield schools that require improvement, according to Ofsted

These are all the schools in the Mansfield area that have been rated as Inadequate or Require Improvement by Ofsted.

Inspectors visit schools and then award them ratings of either outstanding, good, requires improvement or inadequate. You can find all the latest reports here.

1. Eastlands Junior School

2. Berry Hill Primary School

3. Healdswood Infant and Nursery School

4. King Edward Primary School

