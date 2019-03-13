These are all the Mansfield schools that require improvement, according to Ofsted

Inspectors visit schools and then award them ratings of either outstanding, good, requires improvement or inadequate. You can find all the latest reports here.





1. Eastlands Junior School Requires improvement. Latest report - February 1, 2019 other Buy a Photo

2. Berry Hill Primary School Requires improvement. Latest report - December 19, 2017 other Buy a Photo

3. Healdswood Infant and Nursery School Requires improvement. Latest report - March 28, 2018 other Buy a Photo

4. King Edward Primary School Requires improvement. Latest report - January 9, 2019 other Buy a Photo

View more