Students celebrate success on scheme

Young people have celebrated success on a “life-changing” personal and social development project organised by Mansfield’s Vision West Nottinghamshire College.

More than 150 teenagers took to the stage to receive certificates of achievement in front of proud parents and carers after completing the National Citizen Service scheme over the summer.

NCS is a government-led initiative to support young people aged 15 to 17 in the transition to adulthood.

Participants get involved in social action projects, residential trips, outdoor physical challenges and fundraising activities, which helps them form friendships and learn new skills.

It runs three times a year, during the spring, summer and autumn school breaks.

Portland College, near Mansfield, played host to two graduation ceremonies, where organisers congratulated the remaining participants of the four-week summer programme, following previous graduations in September.

It came after the graduates took part in activities ranging from a week-long residential at Oaklands Manor outdoor leadership centre, Buxton, to spending a week at West Nottinghamshire College to plan social action projects.

Robert Pearce, West Notts college student experience team leader, said: “It was fantastic to see the joy on their faces at they met up with their friends once more to celebrate each other’s success and relive their time together. It was quite emotional witnessing the difference the project has made.”