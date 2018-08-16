Students celebrate finishing A levels at Garibaldi School

Garibaldi School saw its sixth form students receive their A level results, with teachers celebrating pupils doing “exceptionally well”.

This year saw a number of students achieve top grades, opening up routes into higher education, including Hannah Mitchell who achieved A grades in mathematics, physics and chemistry.

Samaya Ramsdale celebrates her A level results.

Hannah’s classmate Samaya Ramsdale also did well, securing a Distinction* in art and design, B in English literature and a B in geography, while Casey Messanger achieved an A in sociology and B grades in business studies and geography.

Mr Chapman, assistant head of the school, said: “Congratulations to the students, the results are just reward for the hard work of the students and staff.

“The Sixth Form at The Garibaldi School is large enough to offer students the range of subjects needed to allow them to go on to follow any path they wish but is not so large that students get lost in the crowd or simply become a number.”

Students are progressing to a range of Universities including Edinburgh, Leeds and Nottingham and are studying a range of subjects including astrophysics, English, veterinary nursing, history and electrical engineering.

All smiles at the end of A level results.

Students are also progressing onto Apprenticeships and into the world of work.

Sixth Form student Reece Timson, who achieved three A grades in maths, physics and information communication technology, said: “I thought I had a chance of getting the grades but am really surprised to have achieved them, I am now going to my first choice University to study electrical engineering.”

“I want to thank the teachers for their support and without their continued help I would not have been able to have got the grades I did, I’m really grateful.”

Overall the average grade achieved by the students at A level was a grade C and in Applied General subjects the average grade awarded was a Distinction.