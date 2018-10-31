School rated good in Ofsted report

Bilsthorpe Flying High Academy is celebrating the news that its Ofsted inspection has shown that the school continues to be Good,-with significant signs of improvement since its previous report.

The report published on October 30, said head teacher Anne Ingle had effectively led improvements to the quality of teaching, learning and behaviour across the school.

Pupils from Bilsthorpe Flying High Academy.

The rate of pupils’ progress has increased and leaders work as a cohesive team.

Inspectors added: ”The trust, members of the governing body, staff, and pupils value your leadership and commitment to improving the school. You have been tenacious in your desire to connect with parents and families.”

The school’s pupils also came in for particular praise in the report which said pupils are inquisitive and enjoy talking to visitors and showing them their work, of which they are proud. Children in the early years are already demonstrating sustained concentration in their activities and were excited to discuss the theme of their learning.

Pupils were engrossed in their learning and described their lessons as ‘fun’.”

Head Teacher Anne Ingle said she was pleased with the outcome, adding: “We are delighted that the report recognises the commitment and hard work of the staff and our wonderful children which has driven the school to become the success that it is.

“We would like to thank the community for its continued encouragement, and a special thanks to parents who are partners in this success. Their untiring support of the children and the staff has created a family environment that has improved the experiences of all of the children at the school.”