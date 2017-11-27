Primary school is taking steps to improve says Ofsted inspector

Senior leaders and governors at a Mansfield primary school are taking effective action to tackle the areas requiring improvement in a recent Ofsted report.

Hetts Lane Infant and Nursery School was visited by the education watchdog in October.

The visit was the first monitoring inspection since the school was judged to require improvement following the section 5 inspection in February 2017.

A letter from Her Majesty’s Inspector Heather Mosley states that senior leaders and governors are taking effective action to tackle the areas requiring improvement identified at the last inspection in order for the school to become a good school.

The letter adds that the school has maintained the strengths identified at the last inspection; there is a culture of care and inclusivity.

Staff have high aspirations for pupils success and pupils are keen to meet these, they enjoy their learning and want to do well.

Head teacher Lucy Stancliffe. “Staff, Governors and children have worked hard over the last six months and we are delighted that the report recognises the work the school has done and success we have had in moving forward since the last inspection.

“I would like to thank the children and all staff, Governors and parents for their continuing hard work and commitment to making Hetts Lane the best it can be.

“The staff team are totally committed to providing the best for all children and we are continuing to focus our drive for improvement on ensuring consistency in good, quality first teaching.”

The report following the visit in February said key areas requiring improvement were leadership and management, quality of teaching , personal development behaviour and welfare, early years provision and outcomes from pupils

Its previous inspection had rated it as good overall.

The latest letter states the head teacher has a clear understanding of the school’s strengths and weaknesses.

It adds “You evaluated the findings and worked with staff to write an action plan to address the areas needing improvement. You ensured that all staff contributed to the development of the action plan so that everyone understood the school’s aims and the means to achieve them.”