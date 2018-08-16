Minster School pupils celebrate outstanding A level results

Minster School students, staff and families are celebrating today having received their A Level results.

The school achieved some of its best results ever with students achieving an average of a grade B in the A Level exams.

Ben Jackson and his mum.

Of the more than 180 students completing their final school exams, more than 40% achieved three grades A*-B and 73% achieved three grades A*-C. These are some of the best results ever achieved at the school and students and teachers deserve congratulations for their efforts.

Early indications of the value added by the school shows a considerable proportion of students did better than predicted and beat their targets.

This has meant that a significant majority are now looking forward to making the transition to higher education, mostly at their first-choice Universities.

In 2017 the Minster School had six students successfully secure places at either Oxford or Cambridge, and this year the school have matched that number.

Rosa Phelps, Eve McMullen and Meghan Swarbrooke.

Scarlett Clemmow (Music), Ben Jackson (Medicine), Isabella Lukic (Mathematics), Eve McMullen (History and Politics), Rosa Phelps (Modern and Medieval Languages), Meghan Swarbrooke (Philosophy, Politics and

Economics) will all now move onto studies at Oxbridge.

Mr Parris, head teacher, said: “These fantastic results are a testament to the efforts made by teachers and students, supported by families.

Succeeding Together is our school motto and this has been demonstrated to great effect today. Congratulations to all, with very best wishes for students embarking on their next chapter.”